South Africa: The Hill Shooting Suspects to Appear in Court

press release

Ten suspects arrested during a multi-disciplinary operation on Monday, 21 February 2022, will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate's court today. They are facing charges of murder (eight counts), attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives and possession of hijacked vehicles.

They were part of at least twenty-five suspects who were nabbed during an intelligence driven operation where their alleged plans to commit a CIT robbery were intercepted by a multi-disciplinary team led by the National CIT Task Team in Moffatview, in the South of Johannesburg.

During the ordeal, eight suspects were fatally shot.

All SAPS members and a JMPD member who were shot and injured during the ordeal are recovering well.