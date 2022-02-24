Liberia: Samukai Gets Jail Sentence Suspended

President George M. Weah has issued a proclamation granting clemency, ordering the Ministry of Justice to pardon 500 (five hundred) inmates where applicable.

In the proclamation, President Weah said those expected to be pardoned including those who committed misdemeanor and capital offenses. However, rapists and armed robbers are not included

The President has also ordered the Suspension of the two (2) year prison sentence imposed on Mr. Browne J. Samukai.

The President of Liberia, pursuant to Article 59 of the 1986 Constitution which vests in him the power and authority to grant reprieves, suspend fines, sentences and pardon anyone convicted and sentenced for a crime has, with immediate effect, ordered the suspension of the two (2) year prison sentence imposed on Mr. Browne J. Samukai, following his conviction by the Honorable Supreme Court of Liberia; with the proviso that he (Brownie J. Samukai) will work with the Ministry of Justice to enter a stipulation for the full settlement of the Armed Forces of Liberia money.

The President has directed the Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to make full payment of the outstanding balance of the AFL money, while Samukai is going through the Stipulation Payment Agreement.

As Liberians joyously celebrate 200 years of existence as a nation and people, the President has further directed the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General to submit to his Office a list of persons to be pardoned during these festive celebrations. The President has also called on all Liberians to reconcile their differences and transform Liberia into a haven of peace.