Nigeria: How Gunmen Attacked Polling Units in Enugu, Set Vehicles Ablaze - Officials

Some journalists were also victims of the attack.

Gunmen numbering about 10, on Wednesday, disrupted local elections in Obeagu community, Enugu South, setting ablaze electoral materials and three vehicles.

The gunmen stormed the polling units at about 1p.m. in a Sennia car and Toyota Highlander SUV and started shooting sporadically, scaring away voters, election officials, election observers and journalists.

A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who witnessed the attack, reported that the gunmen also went after the Enugu State Broadcasting Service bus that was conveying journalists to polling units.

The journalists, including the NAN reporter in the bus, jumped out and ran away to a safe location.

However, most of the voters, election officials, others were injured, while trying to escape.

An unidentified politician got hit on the head by a bullet.

NAN learnt that a journalist and the ESBS bus driver were held back in the ESBS vehicle.

They were later released after being inflicted with matchete cuts.

They are currently receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in Enugu.

Mike Ajogwu, chairman of Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, said the commission was aware of the incident.

Mr Ajogwu said: "I have sent some top commissioners and staff of the commission to go and find out what really happened and get back to me.

On whether the elections in that ward would be declared inconclusive, he said: "It will largely depend on the feedback from those I have mandated to visit the ward."

The police spokesperson in Enugu, Daniel Ndukwe did not respond to calls and a text message seeking comment from him.

(NAN)