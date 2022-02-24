Zimbabwe: RBZ Freezes Companies' Bank Accounts for Money Laundering

23 February 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has ordered the freezing of bank accounts for four companies after detecting money laundering activities.

The affected entities are: Transerv, Powerspeed Investments, Electrosales, Halsted Brothers Ltd and Enbee Store.

In a statement, the FIU said the move was prompted after noting unusual activity indicating money laundering schemes.

"As we carry out further investigations on possible money laundering relating to the funds you are directed to freeze the account with immediate effect and you shall not process any withdrawals or transfers from the accounts, unless with the specific approval of the unit," said the unit.

FIU however allowed deposits and other flows into the account but ordered corresponding banks to immediately report to the unit any deposit and other inflows into the account as well as any attempted withdrawal or transfer from the account.

"Please acknowledge receipt of this directive in writing confirming that you have frozen the account and confirming the account balance as at the date of freezing," said the FIU.

The central bank is in an overdrive to rein in market indiscipline which has seen businesses taking advantage of lax regulations to profiteer while in the process manipulating the exchange rates to their benefit.

Last week a Chinese restaurant, Shangri-La was slapped with a US$30 000 fine for pegging prices way ahead of the official exchange rates.

Despite generating huge profits from such malpractices, Zimbabwean businesses remain reluctant to pay corresponding salaries and submit their taxable dues accordingly.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X