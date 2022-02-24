Kenya: Ledama Ole Kina Disowns Woman Who Sued Him for Child Support

23 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Machakos — Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina has disowned a woman who sued him for the upkeep of their alleged one-year-old son.

The woman moved to court in November last year seeking to compel Ole Kina to pay Sh200,000 as child support after she claimed that the senator had stopped communicating with her following their relationship two years ago.

The senator however, denied this claim though his lawyer Kethi Kilonzo, saying that he did not know the woman and had not had any relations with her.

Senator Ledama has asked the court to order a DNA test on the alleged child indicating that the woman has no objections to the same.

Through her lawyer Ojijo Kepha, she told the court that when she realized she was pregnant, she informed the senator who went cold on her, and she had to go through the pregnancy and delivery process with no financial aid or support from him.

She says the child was born on October 22,2021.

