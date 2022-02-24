Kenya: Jubilee Party is Still Strong, Contrary to Popular Opinion, President Kenyatta Says

23 February 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Josphat Mwangi

Nyeri — President Uhuru Kenyatta has maintained that the Jubilee Party is still strong contrary to popular opinion.

The Head of State was speaking at the Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri on Wednesday at the start of the much-anticipated meeting with Mount Kenya leaders.

"I hear there are those saying that the ruling party no longer exists, they are wrong, and we are going to see from the videos here that Party is strong, and it has been working," the President stated.

Earlier, thousands of supporters had forced their way into the venue after they insisted on being allowed to access despite not having invitation cards.

Police had a hard time trying to control the crowd, many of whom had not been invited to the event.

They eventually overpowered the police and forced their way into the compound.

According to National Assembly Majoroity Leader Amos Kimunya and Kieni MP Kanini Kega said the meeting is expected to offer direction to the region which remains a battleground as the Kenya Kwanza Alliance boasts of a sizeable number of leaders from the region.

Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi is among key leaders from Mount Kenya region who have attended Sagana 3 meeting in what might be an indication that he might join hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta to propel Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga to State House.

The Meru Governor who doubles as the party leader of Devolution Empowerment Party has left many guessing his political stance in the intricate national politics.

Murungi has been giving mixed signals on whether he will join Deputy President William Ruto political fold or that of Odinga under the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

His attendance to the Sagana 3 meeting organized by President Kenyatta to popularise Odinga's bid is seen as an indication that he is headed to Azimio La Umoja.

