Rwandans Pay Tribute to Joe Ritchie

Many people have paid tribute to the late Joseph (Joe) Ritchie, an American businessman and a friend of Rwanda who breathed his last on February 22.

Described as the 'evangelist of prosperity' for his role in bringing multiple investors to Rwanda and has been key in the country's economic transformation, Ritchie had established a strong friendship with the country in various ways.

He was appointed as the founding Chief Executive of Rwanda Development Board (RDB) in 2008, he served as the co-chair of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) since 2007, and also invested in different economic activities within the country.

He chaired the council alongside President Kagame.

"The Board, Management and Staff of the Rwanda Development Board extend their deepest condolences to the family of Joseph Ritchie, who passed away today," announced RDB in a message shared on their twitter handle.

The development board commended Ritchie for a crucial role in improving the doing business environment in Rwanda and was involved in several initiatives to promote investment.

At the age of 75, Ritchie is survived by a wife.

Speaking to The New Times, Bishop John Bucyana, a member of PAC, described the deceased as a wise and experienced man committed to the transformation of the human society and wellbeing of the people of Rwanda particularly.

"It is reflected in what he has been doing graciously to Rwanda and many other places."

Clare Akamanzi, the Chief Executive Officer of RDB, said via her Twitter handle: "Joe, we mourn you. We will always remember your profound contribution as the first CEO of RDB. May God receive and reward you."

Minister of Local Governance, Jean-Marie Vianney Gatabazi said that the loss is very heavy in the hearts of Rwandans, stating that however, his legacy will forever be kept.

Africa Rising Cycling, a local cycling centre, tweeted: "Many don't know, but Joe Ritchie gave us $25,000 as seed money to start up Team Rwanda Cycling in 2007 and introduced us to President Paul Kagame. Rwanda was awarded world champions."

"He was so proud of us and he kept saying 'you did this' no, we did this Joe. RIP," it added.

