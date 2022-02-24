Rwanda: Kagame Praises Ritchie's 'Fighting Spirit and Straightforwardness'

23 February 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

"Joe was a friend, who played a big part in the economic transformation of our nation". That is how President Paul Kagame reflected on the life of Joe Ritchie, the deceased former chief executive of Rwanda Development Board.

Ritchie, who was 75, breathed his last on Tuesday, February 22.

The President paid tribute to his former advisor, noting that "his fighting spirit and straightforwardness will be greatly missed."

The American businessman's demise puts to an end an incredible life journey characterised by long ties with Rwanda that started back in 2003.

Ritchie was involved in Rwanda's recovery efforts in different ways, including serving as the founding CEO of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), an institution tasked with spearheading the country's development.

Ritchie also served as the co-chair of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) since its creation in 2007. He is also a recepient of the National Order of Outstanding Friendship (Igihango), Rwanda's highest Medal of Honor that goes to a notable foreign ally in the country's development efforts.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Joe Ritchie," Kagame said, "His fighting spirit and straightforwardness will be greatly missed.

My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Joe Ritchie. Joe was a friend, who played a big part in the economic transformation of our nation. His fighting spirit and straightforwardness will be greatly missed.

-- Paul Kagame (@PaulKagame) February 22, 2022

The founder of Chicago Research and Trading (CRT), an options and futures trading firm is survived by his wife and children.

Ritchie's passing follows that of Dr. Paul Farmer, a global health icon who passed on Monday, February 21.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Tags:Kagame

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X