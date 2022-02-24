Rwanda: Kagame Praises Ritchie's 'Fighting Spirit and Straightforwardness'

"Joe was a friend, who played a big part in the economic transformation of our nation". That is how President Paul Kagame reflected on the life of Joe Ritchie, the deceased former chief executive of Rwanda Development Board.

Ritchie, who was 75, breathed his last on Tuesday, February 22.

The President paid tribute to his former advisor, noting that "his fighting spirit and straightforwardness will be greatly missed."

The American businessman's demise puts to an end an incredible life journey characterised by long ties with Rwanda that started back in 2003.

Ritchie was involved in Rwanda's recovery efforts in different ways, including serving as the founding CEO of Rwanda Development Board (RDB), an institution tasked with spearheading the country's development.

Ritchie also served as the co-chair of the Presidential Advisory Council (PAC) since its creation in 2007. He is also a recepient of the National Order of Outstanding Friendship (Igihango), Rwanda's highest Medal of Honor that goes to a notable foreign ally in the country's development efforts.

"My deepest condolences to the family and friends of Joe Ritchie," Kagame said, "His fighting spirit and straightforwardness will be greatly missed.

The founder of Chicago Research and Trading (CRT), an options and futures trading firm is survived by his wife and children.

Ritchie's passing follows that of Dr. Paul Farmer, a global health icon who passed on Monday, February 21.

