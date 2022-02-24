Ghana: Transport Fares Go Up By 15% Effective February 26

New transport fares of 15 per cent increment has been announced and will take effect on Saturday, says road transport operators after negotiations on the hike in the fares was reached by the unions and government.

These new fares beginning on February 26, will cover all commercial transport namely, taxis, intra-city (tro-tro) and intercity (long distance) passenger buses.

"We kindly request all commercial transport operators to comply with the new fares and post same at three loading terminals," the transport group said in a statement issued after the meeting.

The increment according to the group was in line with the administrative arrangement on public transport fares and after intense negotiations with stakeholders and in consideration of the plight of drivers, commuters and the general public.

It also cited current trends on the international market and its impact on domestic fuel prices.

The decision to increase transport fares has been necessitated by the economic hardship the country is facing and its negative impact on their work.

Various transport association say the high cost of fuel, high import duty on vehicles, increase in the cost of spare parts and vehicle lubricants are among the reasons.

"We further request all operators and the general public to kindly cooperate for the successful implementation of the new fares," the road transport operators further urged.

Earlier, the transport unions proposed a 30 per cent upward adjustment but after a meeting on Monday, the operators have agreed to increase public transport fares by 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the new transport fare will be displayed at all major public transport lorry stations and bus terminals across the country to guide commuters in their travels.