President Hussein Mwinyi has appointed Col Burhan Hassan Zuber Nassor as new Commissioner General of Zanzibar Commission for National Coordination and Drug Control.

A press statement issued by the State House on Tuesday stated that the appointment of Col Nassoro came into effect from February 22, 2022.

Last year, Dr Mwinyi promised to transform the Zanzibar Commission for National Coordination and Drug Control into a special squad capable of arresting, investigating and prosecuting drug cases.