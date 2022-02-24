Tanzania: State Mulls Small-Scale Financial Boost

WHILST reforms undertaken in the mining sector continue to pay off, the government has directed State Mining Corporation (STAMICO), to partner with financial institutions to establish a special fund that would provide loans to small-scale miners in the country.

The Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango, issued the directives in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday, while warning local government authorities against imposing nuisance levies on the miners in their respective areas.

"Local authorities can only impose such levies after consultation with the Minister of Finance and Planning. I want to know the list of all councils which have been imposing the tariffs," Dr Mpango, directed while gracing the 4th International Mining and Investment Summit in the city.

Dr Mpango issued the instructions in response to concerns raised by the Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Energy and Minerals, Mr Dunstan Kitandula, who complained that some local authorities are imposing levies through the back-door.

"The central government scrapped numerous nuisance levies and taxes, but some authorities are charging the same through the back-door and this encourages smuggling of minerals," he stated.

The Vice-President was nevertheless pleased that Tanzania has recorded significant achievements in the mining sector through reforms, which have been carried out since amendments of the Mining Act of 2017.

The reforms aimed at creating a win-win situation between the government and investors and dwelt on a number of areas including state-participation, local content arrangement as well as processing of minerals locally.

Since then, the government registered an increase of revenues collected from the mining sector from 213bn/- per annum during financial year 2016/2017 to 584.83bn/- during fiscal year 2020/2021.

Dr Mpango said mining is among priority sectors in the economy and urged players in the industry to work with the government to increase its contribution to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from the current 6.7 per cent to 10 per cent by the year 2025.

Despite negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the sector maintained stability due to among others close supervision and increased prices of minerals in the world market, he told participants at the conference.

Mpango was optimistic that resolutions to be reached at the conference will inform the government to make more reforms aimed at improving the mining sector.

Tanzania is among top five gold producing countries in Africa and the mining sector in general, has generated over one million jobs out of which 809,699 (over 80 per cent) are direct jobs.

Apart from those working directly in the mining companies the sector has also created self-employment for about 1.5 million small-scale miners who are spread all over the country.

Earlier, the Minister of Minerals, Dr Doto Biteko, said the reforms have improved investors' confidence in Tanzania which has been demonstrated through new applications for mining licenses while some of them have shown interests in processing minerals locally.

"Geological surveys have increased countrywide including the analysis for Helium in Lake Rukwa while another company is conducting a survey for Tin in Ngara district," he said.

At the same occasion, the President o Federation of Miners Associations of Tanzania (FEMATA), Mr John Bina, called for establishment of a funding pool to provide loans to small-scale miners.

Small-scale miners contribute about 40 per cent of revenues accrued from the mining sector, he said, and complained on the other hand that there are still numerous levies being imposed on them.

The Chairman of Tanzania Chamber of Mines, Eng Philbert Rweyemamu, decried shortage of qualified workforce in the mining sector, particularly technicians.

To curb the shortage, the chambers in partnership with Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA)'s Branch in Moshi, Kilimanjaro, have introduced a three-year Integrated Mining Technical Training Course, where over 1,000 technicians have so far graduated.