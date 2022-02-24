Kenya: President Kenyatta Says He Might Support Ruto in the Future If He Toes the Line

Nyeri — President Uhuru Kenyatta now says that he might support Deputy President William Ruto in the future, but only if he toes the line.

Speaking in Sagana State lodge where he met with Mt Kenya leaders, President Kenyatta stated that he has no major problem with his DP, only that they disagreed politically.

"I have no problem with anyone including that other young man but for now let us support Mzee (Raila) then if the young man toes the line and comes back to the drawing board, we shall discuss," said Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta who at the same time endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the August 9th General Election said he trusts Odinga with his legacy.

President Kenyatta cut ties with his DP after he shook hands with Odinga on March 9, 2018, following the post 2017 post-election chaos that disrupted the country's peace.

Kenyatta who at the same time endorsed ODM leader Raila Odinga for the August 9th General Election said he trusts Odinga with his legacy.

"The person I will hand power to and you all know him, and you have been mentioning his name, will inherit 13 trillion economy from me yet I inherited a 5 trillion economy from Kibaki. Then someone out there says I have done nothing. I cannot risk handing over to someone who will not take care of this economy and I am saying it here without fear. I will hand over to that person, the one that you all know," said Kenyatta.

Kenyatta cut ties with his DP after he shook hands with Odinga on March 9, 2018, following 2017 post-election chaos that disrupted country's peace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Head of State told the leaders that he briefed Ruto on his planned handshake with Raila even before he did it.

"I briefed him until the last minute when I was going to greet my friend," Kenyatta said at the Sagana III meeting on Wednesday, where he castigated his Deputy for lying to Kenyans.

"It was all about peace," Kenyatta told a cheering crowd in his Mt Kenya backyard.

Since then, Ruto stormed out of the party after he was declared persona non grata, taking with him a majority of members including elected leaders and lawmakers.

The DP joined the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) which he has been championing and has declared that it will be his vehicle to Presidency in the August 9 polls to face off with his closest for Odinga among other Presidential hopefuls.