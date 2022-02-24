Uganda: Author Kakwenza Arrives in Germany, Two Weeks After Fleeing

Critical writer, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija has arrived in Germany, two weeks after fleeing the country.

Earlier this month, Kakwenza who was detained for two weeks and later charged with offensive communication for allegedly abusing President Museveni and the Commander Land Forces Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba fled the country for exile.

However, on Wednesday morning, he arrived in Germany.

"We are very happy to welcome Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in Germany. Thanks a lot Pen International and everyone else who helped to free him from the clutches of his tormentors. He is under the care of friends and PEN," the German PEN Center said in a brief statement.

The 33-year-old The PEN Prize international writer of courage was in December arrested from his home in Kampala and detained at an unknown place.

Speaking after his release, Rukirabashaija narrated how he had been tortured while in detention allegedly by the Special Forces Command.

They beat me with batons, everywhere. You collapse, they beat you, you get up, you go into unconsciousness," he said in the interview with a local media house.

Presented in court, the critical writer was charged with offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 for allegedly abusing President Museveni and the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba through social media.

"On December, 24, 2021, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in the Kampala district willfully and repeatedly used his twitter handled to disturb the peace of his excellency the president of Uganda General Yoweri Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communicate," the charge sheet read in part.

Whereas he was later released on bail the Chief Magistrate declined to allow Kakwenza fly out of the country for treatment from wounds inflicted during torture in detention.

"A review of the medical report presented doesn't show he(Kakwenza) needs urgent treatment abroad. The condition referred to in the reports can be sustained here in our numerous medical facilities," Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Dr. Douglas Singiza ruled.

He later fled the country despite his passport having been retained by court.

Kakwenza has since vowed to continue writing his critical pieces.

"Regret what?! I don't regret anything. Why should I regret? I have a decent respect for the law. When you believe that someone has done wrong, arrest them in accordance with the law, produce them in court in accordance with the law and it is God to decide whether someone has done bad or it is God to decide," the writer said.