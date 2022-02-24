South Africa: MTN SA Voted Best Network for 2021

THE R3,2 billion (US$212, 9 million) MTN spent on network upgrades in the first half of 2021 is paying dividends after it was voted South Africa's best network in the fourth quarter.

MyBroadband, the independent provider, conferred the award.

On a scale of 10, MTN achieved a network quality score of 9,50, in comparison to the 6,11 achieved by its nearest competitor.

"Our customers have come to expect only the very best network from MTN, and we are delighted to have once again delivered the nation's best coverage, speeds and quality," said Jacqui O'Sullivan, Corporate Affairs Executive: MTN SA.

"We remain committed to driving digital and financial inclusion, accelerating broadband connectivity and working to help drive the economic recovery of Mzansi."

MTN was voted best network across the four large metros of Tshwane, Cape Town, Durban, and Johannesburg based on an independent assessment of Network Quality Score using download speed, upload speed and latency.

MTN also outperformed competitors at the end of 2020 with a Network Quality Score of 9,86.

It believes it is well on-track to replicating this performance in 2022.

MTN SA now has 900 5G sites nationally, with plans to significantly scale up should it be allocated required high demand spectrum.

It is also accelerating the fintech business launched in February 2020, scaling to 3,4 million registered users.