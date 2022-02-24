Nigerian Oil Company to Train Students On Oil Refining, Others

Benin City — AS a way of promoting local conten, the management of Duport Midstream Company Limited (DMCL), an energy park, on Wednesday promised to offer internship program on a yearly basis to 600 students across engineering disciplines from six top Nigerian universities.

The executive officer of the company, Akintoye Akindele made the pledge during an inspection tour of the facility alongside other partners in Egbokor, Orhionmwon local government area of Edo State where he said 100 students from Obafemi Awowolo University would be the first to benefit.

He said the first phase of the facility, which has a modular refinery operations, gas processing facility, data center and power plant, would commence by April 2022.

"We are proud to announce to give 100 students internship every year to experience this project. For a start, we will offer internship program to 100 students from Obafemi Awolowo University and their emoluments will be based on minimum wage and will be housed in the staff quarters.

"Afterwards, it will be extended to top six universities across the country, amounting to 600 students per annum," Akindele said.

He said that the project has over 70 percent local content with 95 percent total workforce being Nigerians.

"This is an energy park from a point of view of all the sources such as gas, power, oil and then added data centre technology. We have fused old industry of energy and new of technology to create a carbon-accretive, modern day business that not only impart environment positively, create jobs and also boost confidence of local engineers.

"Hundreds of millions of dollars have gone into this project and this is 99 percent locally funded by government through the Nigerian Content Development Board (NCDMB), by bankers through the First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Union Bank, Zenith Bank and Polaris bank. percent of that funding has been local shareholders.

Eyitope Ogunbodede, Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awowolo University, while expressing gratitude to Duport, said the institution is ready to work with the firm. "We are looking forward to a time when our students will here to enjoy the good things happening to Nigerian students. We are not only talking of our students, our staff will also want to be here to see how they can work with the company," Ogunbodede said.