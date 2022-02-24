Rwanda: Tour Du Rwanda - Main Kent Wins Stage 4 As Muhoza Finishes in Fifth Place

South Africa's Main Kent who rides for ProTouch won the fourth stage at the ongoing Tour du Rwanda 2022 after outclassing rivals in a sprint solo finish on Wednesday after clocking 3 hours, 17 minutes and 40 seconds from Kigali to Gicumbi, a distance of 124km.

Rwandan rider Eric Muhoza who rides for Team Rwanda came in fifth place two seconds behind the stage winner after clocking 3 hour 17 minutes and 42 seconds.

At the final kilometer during the sprint, Kent Main Kent beat to the line Ukrainian rider Dubiak Anatolli, Alain Boileau and his countryman Eyob Metkel.

Axel Laurance who finished in 14th place using the same time as the winner is the new leader in general classification.

Colombian rider Jonathan Restrepo of Drone Hopper Androni Gio, who won second stage failed to make it among the top 20 riders in the fourth stage.

In the fourth stage, Rwandan cyclists tried to perform better with Eric Manizabayo of Benediction Ignite finishing in 18th place, 10 seconds behind the stage winner, while Jean-Bosco Nsengimana, Moise Mugisha of Pro-touch came in 25th place respectively.

Eric Iradukunda, Uwiduhaye and Samuel Niyonkuru finished in 29th, 30th and 36th places.

