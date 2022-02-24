Nigeria: Glamour, Glitz As Premium Times Reporter Weds

"I saw her picture and I was like who is this 'yellow popo' (light-skinned), because I am dark-skinned and I needed my 'Fanta'. So I got her contact and reached out to her that day and I introduced myself and was very straightforward. I told her I was not looking for a girlfriend but a wife."

Majeed Bakare, who covers the House of Representatives for PREMIUM TIMES and his wife, Neemat Bakare (nee Shekoni) wedded in style on February 19, 2022.

The Saturday wedding was done in three folds, starting with Nikkah, an Islamic wedding done privately at the wife's family house in the morning, the traditional marriage and reception ceremony commenced at 2 p.m. in Denponsen Royal hotel and event, Ipaja, Lagos State.

The event was graced by family, friends and colleagues charmingly dressed in wine and gold while the couple wore white and gold native clothes.

The introduction ceremony had earlier taken place in November 2021.

The groom is from Kwara State while the bride is from Osun State.

How they met?

Narrating the journey to "I do", the groom, Mr Bakare, a University of Abuja graduate said during the COVID-19 lockdown in early 2020, while he attending an online meeting on Zoom, he was chatting with their mutual friend on WhatsApp.

Then he decided to check the person's status, saw his wife's picture and was attracted to her complexion and beauty.

"I saw her picture and I was like who is this 'yellow popo' (light-skinned), because I am dark-skinned and I needed my 'Fanta'. So I got her contact and reached out to her that day and I introduced myself and was very straightforward. I told her I was not looking for a girlfriend but a wife."

Asides from the physical attraction, he went further to ask her important questions to know their level of compatibility and realised that they matched well. He also liked that she is reserved and a resourceful entrepreneur.

Although the groom was in Abuja at the time of contacting her, he travelled to Lagos where his wife was based for his mother's birthday in July which was also his birthday month. He then used the opportunity to meet her for the first time.

He was further surprised by her gesture as she gifted him a food package with pastries being a baker as his birthday gift, the first of that kind that he had ever received.

On the day they met, he narrated "we were to meet somewhere but she was still at Idumota market and I couldn't wait till she was done so I dropped at Ijora and was looking for a vehicle to take me to the market but I didn't find so I decided to trek for more than 30 minutes. We were then monitoring each other's location till we found ourselves. Even while her face mask was on, I was able to recognise her."

Two days after their first meeting, he introduced her to his mother and according to him, she is the first lady he has ever introduced to his mother because he "meant business".

Mrs Bakare, who finished from Kwara State polytechnic knew she had found her lucky man because she found him to be "responsible, cool, kind-hearted, and intelligent".

She prayed that they have a blissful marriage while her husband, hopes they learn from their parents' generosity which blessed their wedding with support from people that they had helped in previous years. He also looks forward to being great parents to their unborn children.