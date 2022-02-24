Nigeria: Profile - Who Is Hassan Nasiha, Zamfara's New Deputy Governor?

Hassan Muhammadu "Nasiha" was the Chairman of Senate Committee on Ecology and Climate Change until Wednesday when he was sworn in as deputy governor of Zamfara State.

Three hours after the impeachment of Mahadi Ali Gusau as the deputy governor of Zamfara state, a senator, Hassan Muhammadu (known as Nasiha), walked with his supporters into the Ibrahim Mallaha Legislative Complex that houses the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

He was not there for a meeting. It was rather in a new capacity as the nominated deputy governor of the state.

In what appeared like a planned show, Mr Nasiha was asked to submit his CV, take a bow and go. He was 'screened' and confirmed in five minutes.

In Zamfara State, Mr Nasiha is a name that rings a bell because he is widely known to be as a man who can make 'political sacrifices'.

Before he was appointed commissioner in 1999 by Ahmed Yarima, Mr Nasiha successfully ran a chain of pharmacies in the state with the name: Nasiha Pharmacy. He also started the first table waterbusiness in the state named Nasiha Table Water.

Profile

Born Hassan Muhammadu on December 12,96 1960 in Gusau, the new deputy governor is a professional nurse having bagged a diploma in Nursing and Midwifery from School of Nursing, Sokoto.

He got the name Nasiha from his business but before he delved into business, he worked as a bedside nurse in General Hospital, Gusau for years after which he left to establish his pharmaceutical stores.

In the build up to the 1999 general elections, Mr Nasiha was said to have supported the candidate of the then All People's Party, Ahmed Yarima, with money.

He also provided drugs and medical services to party loyalists free of charge. When Mr Yarima was elected governor, Mr Nasiha was amongst his first set of appointees as commissioner.

First, he was posted to the health ministry and then commerce and Industries. He was also commissioner of Environment, Water Resources, Land and Housing as well as Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs from 1999 to 2003.

2007 politicking

In the build up to the 2007 general elections, Mr Nasiha and other politicians from the Zamfara Central Senatorial zone, specifically Gusau, the state capital, began an underground campaign for the seat of the state governor to be shifted to Gusau.

Mr Nasiha, then speaker of the House of Assembly, Mamman Bawa, Bature Umar - Sambo (two terms Commissioner) Danbuba Gusau (two terms Commissioner) among others were determined on making Mr Yarima pick the next governor from among them. As destiny would have it, Mahmud Shinkafi emerged.

Mr Nasiha, who had by then become more Influential, was 'compensated' with the ticket to represent the senatorial zone.

At the Senate, he was appointed to committees on Science & Technology, Public Accounts, Marine Transport, Health, Gas and Employment, Labour & Productivity.

But he was there for only four years (2007 - 2011) when the Yarima - Yari 'political tsunami' wiped them off after decamping from ANPP to PDP. He was defeated by Kabiru Marafa of the ANPP in 2011.

For the eighth years that Abdulaziz Yari ruled Zamfara State, Mr Nasiha remained with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was its Chairman from 2015 to 2019 when he won the Senate again under the PDP.

Gusau agenda

Several political pundits may find it very weird for a senator, and chairman of Senate committee on Ecology and Climate Change, to leave his position and accept that of a deputy governor.

Others may argue that with the kind of influence he has on Mr Matawalle, the new deputy governor would not have had any problem retaining his Senate seat. So why then accept to be deputy governor, a job considered to be a 'spare tyre'?

Premium Times learnt that Mr Nasiha has been eyeing the governor's seat since 2007.

It is believed that his decision to fight for the seat was an effort to get himself solidified in the politics of the state to fulfill his ambition of becoming the governor in 2027.

Controversial removal

Premium Times had extensively reported how Mr Gusau was impeached by his colleagues months after he had parted ways with Governor Bello Matawalle after he refused to join his defection to the APC.

They had all taken their offices on the platform of the PDP after the Supreme Court disqualified candidates of the APC, who had been declared winners in the 2019 elections.

The House had served Mr Gusau the impeachment notice through the Secretary to the State Government before asking the Chief Judge to constitute an investigative panel to verify the allegations against the deputy governor.

Offences

The House, through its Chairman, House Standing, Shamsudeen Basko, had said Mr Gusau was accused of three offences.

These are "abuse of office, criminal self-enrichment using public funds and failure to discharge official duties."

Mr Basko said: "Abuse of office. This includes Constitutional breach of sections 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c), of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

"Criminal self-enrichment using public funds; includes criminal diversion of state funds, conspiracy to defraud the state and approval of dubious retirement in his office.

"Failure to discharge constitutional duties, which give rise to insubordination," he added.

Mr Gusau insists he is being victimised for refusing to join the governor in the ruling APC.