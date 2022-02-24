Africa: Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania - Facts and Figures 2021

press release

This bulletin contains an overview of our operations in Kenya, Djibouti, and Tanzania in 2021.

In 2021, the ICRC Nairobi Regional Delegation continued its work in places of detention focusing on inmate living conditions, reuniting families separated by conflict, and assisting vulnerable affected populations in areas hit by violence and climate shocks.

We sought to promote knowledge and respect for International Humanitarian Law (IHL) and cultivate acceptance for humanitarian norms and principles among security forces, religious circles, academic circles, and other key stakeholders in the region. In addition, Important conversations were held on the issue of data protection in humanitarian operations.

Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania Facts and Figures 2021

ICRC supported health structures with emergency response capability, assisted persons with disabilities in Tanzania, and, most importantly, supported humanitarian operations across Africa through our Nairobi Logistics support center. Our regional teams and the Learning and Development Centre continued to support colleagues all around Africa and the world.

Our ongoing collaboration with the Kenya Red Cross Society, the Tanzania Red Cross Society, and the Djibouti Red Crescent Society also aided in the development of a stronger Red Cross Red Crescent Movement response, a much-needed intervention in ensuring humanitarian protection and assistance for victims of armed conflict and other forms of violence. To learn more about ICRC's work in Ethiopia in 2021 read the complete report.