Liberia: Violent Storms Destroy Over 50 Homes in Bong

By Titus Yekeryan, Bong County

Violent storms have destroyed more than 50 houses in Zota District, Bong County, leaving hundreds of residents homeless as they wander in frustration for shelters.

The storm on Monday evening, February 22, 2022 also reportedly left several persons injured.

In a local town called Global Village, some Liberian returnees reside, more than 10 of their houses were unroofed as a result of the disaster.

In Naanah, a Liberian border town with Guinea, four other persons sustained injuries after the storm broke a portion of their house. Nearly 70 percent of the five-bedroom structure crumbled on occupants inside.

One of the victims suffered a broken leg while others sustained cuts and survived pains on the backs and neck respectively.

Speaking to the NewDawn on Tuesday, February 23, villagers appealed to the National Disaster Management Team and the Liberia National Red Cross Society to speedily intervene.

"We're calling on the Red Cross and other government agencies or goodwill individuals to help us", pleads Jerry Flomo, one of the victims.

He says they have no other alternative but to sleep in open places and with friends in the town.

Nancy Kollie, a window with four children, lost her house in the disaster, and is now in dire need of assistance.

Madam Kollie is frustrated about the situation and laments that she has no hope of relocating her family due to the lack of finance.

Speaking in tears to this paper she appeals, "I really want help, whosoever listening or reading what I am saying, please come and help me for humanity's sake. My children and I are frustrated due to the lack of sleeping place. Last night, we all slept at the town hall but tonight I don't even know where we will go because the town hall is leaking seriously." Editing by Jonathan Browne