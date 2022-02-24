Liberia: Weah Pardons 500 Inmates

-Suspends Samukai's jail sentence

President George Weah has granted executive clemency to 500 inmates including convicted former Defense Minister Browne Samukai suspending his two years jail sentence.

In a proclamation read Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, by State and Presidential Affairs Minister Nathaniel F. McGill, President Weah instructed the Ministry of Justice to pardon the five (500) hundred inmates where applicable.

The proclamation only applies to those who committed misdemeanor and capital offenses but does not include rapists and armed robbers.

The President's decision is pursuant to Article 59 of the 1986 Constitution which vests in him the power and authority to grant reprieves, suspend fines, sentences and pardon anyone convicted and sentenced for a crime.

As to whether the president's order suspending the two (2) years prison sentence imposed on Mr. Browne J. Samukai, would restore him to his senatorial seat is not clear.

Samukai's conviction was upheld by the Supreme Court with the proviso that he (Brownie J. Samukai) will work with the Ministry of Justice to enter a stipulation for the full settlement of the Armed Forces of Liberia money.

On Jan. 27, 2022, the Supreme Court revoked the suspension of the two years jail sentence for failing to comply with its earlier mandate and judgment in which he and his former two deputies were ordered to pay 50 percent of the judgment sum in the amount of US$573,828.15 within the period of six months.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Last week, the plenary of the Liberian Senate declared the Lofa County Senatorial seat won by him vacant following the Court's order for his arrest and imprisonment.

The Senate had already directed the National Elections Commission or NEC to hold an election to fill the vacant seat within 90 days.

Meanwhile, Weah in his proclamation also directed the Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) to make full payment of the outstanding balance of the AFL money, while Mr. Samukai is going through the Stipulation Payment Agreement.

The Minister of State also noted that President Weah has further directed the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General to submit to his Office a list of persons to be pardoned during the ongoing celebration of the country's bicentennial while calling for reconciliation among the people.https://thenewdawnliberia.com/senate-declares-samukais-seat-vacant/