Zimbabwe Cricket Umpire Gets Another World Cup Appointment

Top Zimbabwean cricket umpire Langton Rusere has been appointed as one of the match officials for the International Cricket Council Women's Cricket World Cup, which is to be played across six venues in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April this year.

Rusere is among the experienced officials shortlisted for the tournament along with Paul Wilson, Ahmad Shah Pakteen and Ruchira Palliyaguruge while two New Zealanders; Umpire Kim Cotton and Match Referee Gary Baxter also feature in the list of officials.

Adrian Griffith, ICC Senior Manager - Umpires and Referees, said the appointments were part of ICC's policy of nurturing the best available talent in different countries.

"We are proud to announce eight women Match Officials in our team for the tournament. We had six women Match Officials at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in 2020 and the steady upward path is as per our plans and keeping with our long-term vision," said Griffith.

"But while we have been continuously increasing the number of women officials, there have been no concessions and all of them deserve to be there. The appointments are based on merit, and they have made it to the top level because of their skill and perseverance.

Rusere's appointment to a global event is yet another achievement by the Zimbabwean umpire.

In 2018, Rusere umpired the ICC Women's Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and England in Antigua, West Indies, having also stood in the semifinal between Australia and West Indies at the same venue.

Last year, the 36-year old Rusere was one of the match officials for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Umpires: Lauren Agenbag, Kim Cotton, Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Claire Polosak, Suzanne Redfern, Langton Rusere, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Eloise Sheridan, Alexander Wharf, Jacqueline Williams, Paul Wilson