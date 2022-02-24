Malawi: Undule Urges Malawians to Stand in Defence of Chizuma and Stop Ashok Nair's Intimidation

Veteran governance and human rights advocate Undule Mwakasungula has urged Malawians to stand in defense of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General, Martha Chizuma, whom he said is under attack from people who are avoiding to face justice over their corruption practices.

Mwakasungula says news that Chizuma has been sued by businessman Ashok Kumar Streedharan, who is facing possible corruption charges, is a mockery to Malawians and a direct threat to efforts in the fight against corruption by the ACB boss.

"The action taken by Ashok to sue the ACB director teaches us why she needs our support in the fight against corruption," he said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

Mwakasungula further says that this also shows how vulnerable Chizuma could be, if the nation will not stand and support her in this fight against corruption.

"This is pure intimidation and can never happen anywhere in the world but maybe only Malawi," he notes.

According to him, many questions could be asked; why was the clip released by this ACB director close associate and what was the motive behind the secretly recording of the ACB director?

"Was this not a conspiracy by those alleged to be corrupt to run away from facing justice by embarrassing her, professionally in order to stop her from going after them?," wonders Mwakasungula.

He notes that if Malawians can ponder and answer such questions then the country will know that the ACB director is under attack by those who do not want to face justice from corruption.

Mwakasungula says it is also important for the ACB director to take to task the associate who released the recorded audio clip to the public as that will clear all the questions in view of the motive behind this recoding and leak.

Chizuma now faces two legal battles over the leaked phone conversation last month.

Judiciary has confirmed a lawsuit against Chizuma by Ashok Nair, seeking damages over alleged defamatory statements emanating from the audio and this was filed at Lilongwe Magistrates court.

A grouping called Forum for National Development and Rafiq Nembo are also pushing for criminal case against Chizuma.

Judiciary Spokesperson, Gladys Gondwe, has since confirmed that the complaint was filed at the Chief Resident Magistrate court in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, some people have opened a WhatsApp group which is collecting money to help Chizuma pay her legal team.

The Concerned Malawians are also mobilizing themselves to hold nationwide demonstrations to demand the dropping of the charges Nair and his cronies are placing against Chizuma.

Trading under the banner of #AshokMustFall#, the Concerned Malawians are currently meeting to discuss the modalities and dates of the demonstrations.