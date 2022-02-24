Malawi's Banda New Region 5 Chairperson

MINISTER of Youth and Sports in Malawi, Richard Chimwendo Banda, is now the new Region 5 Council of Ministers Chairperson.

Banda replaces Ulemu Msungama who was the Minister of Youth and Sports in Malawi prior to the cabinet reshuffle by President Lazarus Chakwera towards the end of January 2022.

Banda automatically assumes Chairpersonship of the Region 5 Council of Ministers for the period 2022 to 2024 as it is Malawi's turn to chair the Council. Mozambique and Lesotho remain the other two members of the Region 5 Council of Ministers Troika.

Region 5 Chief Executive Officer, Stanley Mutoya from Zimbabwe, was on a mission to Malawi from February 17 to 20 to brief the new Council of Minister Chairperson on the operations of the Region as well as his roles and responsibilities at regional and continental level.

By virtue of his position, Banda will be responsible for successful delivery of the 10th edition of the Region 5 Games scheduled for Lilongwe, Malawi, from December 2 to 11, 2022.

He will also be expected to steer the Region 5 ship in policy-making and providing strategic direction on sport and sport for development matters. In addition, and at continental level, Banda will be expected to contribute to the African Union Specialised Technical Committee for Ministers responsible for Youth, Culture and Sport (STC-YCS).

During the briefing session, Mutoya apprised the new Council Chairperson on the rationale and significance of the Region 5 Youth Games including other Region 5 programmes. Emphasis was placed on the Region 5 Games as they serve as a strategy to stimulate economic transformation through sport.

The Games are also a significant vector and catalyst for infrastructure development and rehabilitation and in the process serve as the nexus for national development through sport. This is in consistency with Article 26 of the SADC Protocol on Culture, Information and Sport signed by all heads of State on August 14, 2001 in Blantyre, Malawi, in which State Parties are charged to collaborate in the organisation of regional tournaments in different sports codes whose modalities and frequency shall be agreed upon.

The discussion with Banda addressed plans for the continual improvement and plans for ensuring improved performance by Region 5 athletes during major international competitions.

In his comment on the meeting, Mutoya expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meeting with Banda.

"The Minister was unequivocal on the need to ensure that Region 5 translates its organisational efficiency and level of organisation to results on the field of play," Mutoya said. "He challenged the Region 5 ecosystem to ensure that there is ownership of the organisation by all its members and collective responsibility towards the aspirations of sports excellence and use of sport as a vector for enhancing socio-economic development."

Banda assured the Region that the Government of Malawi remained committed and steadfast in delivering its mandate of successfully hosting the 10th edition of the Region 5 Youth Games.

"The Government of Malawi is a proud member of the Region 5 family and will deliver on its mandate and obligation to the Region," said Banda.

He went further to give an assurance of Malawi's commitment to delivering exceptional Games by saying: "We as Malawi will do everything within our reach to leave a legacy through the hosting of the Region 5 Games. We are determined to provide a platform for youth empowerment and social development by investing in this project."

Banda appreciated the briefing from the Region 5 CEO noting that the background information he received would make it easy for him to contribute to the Region 5 sports development trajectory. He assured Region 5 of his undivided attention to matters of sports development and advancement of the regional sports ecosystem during his tenue of office.

After meeting Banda, Mutoya visited the Kamuzu Institute of Sports to appreciate progress on the construction of a magnificent Aquatic complex which is being constructed for the upcoming Region 5 Games. Thereafter, the delegation visited the Multi-sport Indoor Sports Complex near Bingu Stadium which is earmarked to host netball during the December 2022 Region 5 Games.

Region 5 Games will take place in Malawi from December 2 to 11 this year. A total of 10 Region 5 member countries, namely Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe, will participate in 11 sports codes on the Games programme.

The football competition will serve as a qualifier for the 15th edition of the CAF Total Energies Under-17 men's football Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Algeria in 2023.