Zimbabwe: Yohane's Body Expected Tomorrow

THE body of slain former Warriors and CAPS United defender Charles Yohane is expected to arrive in the country tomorrow morning from South Africa for burial.

Yohane was murdered in cold blood in Soweto on February 12. His body was discovered two days later, and the tragic death of the Warriors and Wits University legend has shocked the football fraternity both in South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Warriors fans still remember with fond memories his pin-point cross that was headed home by captain Peter Ndlovu to give Zimbabwe the lead against Egypt when the Warriors made their debut appearance at the AFCON finals in 2004.

Yohane's family, in conjunction with South Africa-based repatriation company Zororo-Phumulani, has been working on the process to bring back the body to Zimbabwe for burial.

The body is scheduled to arrive at around 8am at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport tomorrow. It will be taken to Doves Parlour.

According to the late player's brother, Lewis Yohane, the body will lie in state at the family home at number 30 Makiyoni Street, National Mbare, before it is taken to its final resting place at Zororo Memorial Park on Saturday.

Lewis Yohane said they are still working on having a roadshow and a brief stopover at a local stadium in memory of the late defender's football career.

"We are expecting the body on Friday morning. It will go straight to the parlour from the airport since we are still sorting out some paperwork. We are hoping to later take the body home for a night vigil and go to Zororo Cemetery for burial on Saturday.

"On Friday (tomorrow), we will have a procession and we hope to pass through some stadiums, but we will have finer details on the whole programme as well as the burial time tomorrow (today)," said Lewis Yohane. Tributes have been pouring in for the 48-year-old footballer, with his former club CAPS United, FIFA and former teammates at Wits such as Roger de Sa, all paying tributes.