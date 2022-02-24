Zimbabwe: Mukamba Plans for the Next Chapter

NGEZI PLATINUM Stars midfielder Denver Mukamba has revealed his plans to enrol for coaching courses, starting this year as his playing career approaches its twilight.

The 30-year-old has had an illustrious sojourn starting up as a teenager at DC Academy in 2008 before winning the Soccer Star of the Year accolade while turning out for Dynamos in 2012. He is not planning to quit the game as yet but the talented midfielder is alive to the fact that his playing days are closing to an end and he needs to plan on the next chapter.

"I have only known football in my whole life. This is my profession now and it has to be my profession in the future as well," said Mukamba.

"I have played this game for the past 13 or so years. I have earned my keep from this game and I have been to South Africa I think for four years where I have turned out for three teams.

"It's all because of this game and I don't see myself doing anything else besides this game. Well, I am not saying I am now retiring from playing but rather just start preparing for my future.

"I am still playing the game and I am feeling very fit. I can only start considering hanging up my boots maybe after six or more years. Actually I am confident I will be able to attract foreign interest if I can maintain the form that I am in at the moment.

"But, enrolling for coaching badges is something I have always had on top of my mind. I know a time is certainly coming when I will no longer be able to play the game.

"So this year, I am planning to enrol for my first badge in coaching. Besides playing the game, I am also very much passionate about it so I cannot imagine myself working outside the game."

Mukamba has been the cog in the Mhondoro team since joining in 2020 from Chapungu United.

He scored six goals in the Chibuku Super Cup last year to help his team reach the final which they lost on penalties to rivals FC Platinum. He owes his transformation from a truant boy, who had been shipped off by CAPS United and Dynamos, to coach Rodwell Dhalakama who is currently on suspension.

"Look, in life, there are some people who will understand you. There are people who no matter the circumstances will stand by you and give you the right guidance. For me, that person is Rodwell Dhlakama. He is one person who understands me, who knows my strengths and weaknesses. He is one person who is like a father to me.

"I started knowing him a long time ago. We worked together at the youth national team level and he knows exactly how to manage me. This is why I am thriving here at Ngezi Platinum.

"I know a lot has been said about me, some true, some false issues to do with me but I am one person who chooses to remain focused.

"This is my time to shine in the league for Ngezi Platinum who invested their faith in me. I haven't had the chance to play for them in the league because of the Covid-19 pandemic but now is the time. I am taking each game as it comes.

"I want to help this team write their own piece of intriguing history. That is what I am here for." Mukamba faced off against CAPS United in a league match on Monday for the first time since leaving the Green Machine and was booed by the Green Machine fans as he made the way for Marlven Kwinjo but responded by clapping hands, prompting the fans to appreciate him instead.