Zimbabwe: Dembare Host Gamecocks in Homecoming Game

HARARE giants Dynamos are hoping to have a full squad complement as they look to play in front of their home fans for the first time this year when they host Chicken Inn at the National Sports Stadium this Sunday.

The Glamour Boys have a new outlook after they announced eight new signings during the current window.

DeMbare handed starts to five new players -- Ralph Kawondera, Keith Murera, Brandon Mpofu, Evans Katema and Ghanaian Emmanuel Zengayire Paga -- when they travelled to champions FC Platinum at Mandava last week.

Another newcomer, Issa Sadiki, who arrived from Yadah Stars, was introduced in the second half of the goalless draw. A point from Mandava was a fair result for the Harare giants, who are still trying to click following the January window makeover.

FC Platinum gave the newlook DeMbare a good test. Ndiraya and his men have been working hard on combinations in the last month.

Although the supporters can only be satisfied with those claims after watching for themselves, Ndiraya is confident he has assembled his best squad, since he took over the reins three years ago and dismantled the side that had been assembled by his predecessor, Lloyd "MaBlanyo" Chigowe.

"Now this is a different Dynamos you have seen. The team is at its best probably for the first time in many years," he said after the game at FC Platinum.

"You look at the first chance that we got through Evans Katema, then that one by (Partson) Jaure -- you name them.

"We were so good that our goalkeeper made one save; that shows a lot about our character. We have been at the receiving end of them in recent times but we are slowly changing the script."

Dynamos however, could not get a chance to see two foreign players Martin Ofori of Ghana and Nigerian Alex Orotomal since their documents had not been processed.

The Harare giants are still keeping fingers crossed as the club officials have been running around to obtain the documentation that will allow them to be registered with the PSL ahead of the clash against Joey Antipas' Chicken Inn.

DeMbare will certainly have a game in their hands against the visitors. Chicken Inn have made a huge shout since the resumption of the league programme two weeks ago by winning twice in succession.

They thrashed newboys Tenax 3-0 before edging ambitious side Bulawayo Chiefs who have also made huge investments during the transfer window.

Chicken Inn have made reinforcements by bringing in players like Denzel Khumalo, Malvern Hwata and Richard Hachiro and have declared their interests in winning this year's title.

The Gamecocks have won the domestic football championship once in 2015 and the continued drought is making everyone at the institution uncomfortable.

Chicken Inn are currently second on the log standings with nine points from four outings while Dynamos have seven points from the same number of games.

Another interesting match this weekend will be played at Sakubva when CAPS United face early pace-setters Manica Diamonds.

Makapekepe are yet to win this season after drawing in all four games.

They have had a troubled path in the last few months when they had to deal with player boycotts and an exodus.

But the arrival of new coach Lloyd Chitembwe and a host of experienced players like Dennis Dauda, Devon Chafa, Rodwell Chinyengetere, William Manondo, Tawana Chikore, Kelvin Bulaji and lately Tatenda Tavengwa, has helped stabilise the team.

Fixtures

Saturday: Bulawayo Chiefs v Tenax (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v FC Platinum (Nyamhunga), Harare City v Cranborne Bullets (NSS), Black Rhinos v Triangle United (Sakubva), Ngezi Platinum v Yadah (Baobab)

Sunday: Dynamos v Chicken Inn (NSS), Manica Diamonds v CAPS United (Sakubva), Whawha v Herentals (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Highlanders