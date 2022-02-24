Malawi: NBS Bank Partners Intosports for Sports Equipment Purchase On Loan

24 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Listed Commercial bank, NBS Bank plc has partnered with popular sports shop IntoSports to offer their customers to acquire sports equipment through a loan facility.

Speaking in Blantyre when they unveiled the partnership at InstoSports shop in Blantyre, NBS Bank Acting Transactional Products and Services Manager Esnart Nchembe said the partnership will promote people's health and fitness.

"NBS Bank believes that it is people who are fit who can contribute positively to the development of this country hence our decision to partner with IntoSports so that our customers should get sports equipment easily," she said.

"Our easy finance loan facilities are open to our salaried customers and can be repaid in 24 months," added Nchembe.

IntoSports Managing Director Shabir Ismail said they were excited with the partnership which will offer an opportunity to their customers to buy sports equipment which cannot be bought with cash.

"We are excited with this initiative, it is new in the country and will boost the demand for our products," said Ismail.

IntoSports stocks sports equipment like treadmills, sports wear such as jerseys and sports shoes and others.

