Malawi: Court Sentences 27 Ethiopians to Six Months Ihl for Entering the Country Illegally

24 February 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Atleast 27 Ethiopians have been sentenced to six months imprisonment in Mchinji for entering the country illegally.

The court has also ordered their immediate deportation soon after finishing serving their sentence.

Third Grade Magistrate court in Mchinji, Samuel Chakudza sentenced the Ethiopians on Wednesday.

The 27 foreign nationals were arrested on Sunday night this week after some community members from Nkhungulu village in the area of Mlonyeni in Mchinji found them hiding in a maize field as they wanted to exit the country through unchartered routes.

Meanwhile, police say they are hunting for four other Ethiopians who escaped at the time of arrests.

