Nigeria: 2023 - Sowore Lambasts Nigerian Youth, Dismisses "Not Too Young to Run" Act

As the agitation for the inclusion of youth in the governance of Nigeria continues to gain relevance, a former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, has expressed fresh views on how it could be achieved.

Mr Sowore spoke at an open space meeting organised by PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday.

He was joined by three other guest speakers to discuss Nigerian youths' chances ahead of the 2023 General Elections.

Putting the topic of discussion "2023 Elections: When is the turn of Nigerian youths?" in historical perspective, the former AAC presidential candidate said the credibility of Nigerian youth has dwindled over the years to the advantage of the older politicians.

Mr Sowore expressed disgust at what currently obtains as opposed to the struggle for the country's independence which the youth at the time fought for and went on to serve in high positions at a tender age.

"What I'm driving at is that young people have made themselves so irrelevant that they keep pushing them to the fringes to do dirty jobs. Today now, in the North, you have those who are carrying machetes for politicians, we have area boys in Lagos.

"You had people like Kanu, not Nnamdi Kanu, yearning for Abacha to become president in the 90s and totally youths were eviscerated from the political scene likely because of their own making, because over time since the 60s, young people have continued to deploy themselves to the services of old people who have nothing to offer.

"What we have now are young people who are mostly hungry, not for relevance and power but for picking up crumbs from the table of people who sometimes are not even as intelligent as they are," he stated.

Expressing similar concerns, the Executive Director of Dinidari Africa Foundation, Ndi Kato, argued that Nigeria has never lacked quantity of youth participation in politics but in quality.

She said the Nigerian youth have not really been in positions that matter in governance despite forming the highest bracket of voters in election exercise over the years.

However, expressing contrary views, the interim National Youth leader of the APC, Ismaeel Ahmed, posited that there has been improvement on the concerns in recent years as he faulted the cluelessness of some youth in politics.

He described the increased demand of youth involvement and reluctance of older leaders to clear off political space for the young ones as "generational congestion."

"There is a difference between playing politics and just seeking positions or being in government. And I think that's where a lot of people miss it, not only young people.

"A lot of people are just interested in being in government, as opposed to participating in the process of politics as well. The grand old like game, the grain game that is needed for someone to go through the ranks and become really important in politics," Mr Ahmed said while addressing issues raised by the hosts.

Mr Ahmed serves as an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari on the National Social Investment Programme.

Nigerian youth are not angry enough

On her part, the Executive Director of TechHerNG, Chioma Agwuegbo, noted the unserious disposition of Nigerian youth to being active in governance despite their increased chances with the Not Too Young To Run Act.

She tied her arguments around dwindling figures of voter turnouts in the off-cycle elections held in Lagos, Anambra, Abuja, among others.

Ms Agwuegbo called on Nigeria youth who desire to change the narrative to join active politics and get relevant in their respective constituencies.

"If we're not coming out to show that to translate our anger into something that can be negotiated with, I think that you know, we are not yet angry enough, number one.

"Number two, we are only able to vote for people that parties present to us because we do not depend on candidacy. And so I strongly believe that for people who are so inclined, the first place to start is in your parties, which is why I have a lot of respect for a number of my friends who have said, You know what, I am now going to play this political game. And they didn't just start today, right?

"Because again, I think that it is foolhardy to want to run for office in 2023 and you make your grand announcement in 2022. without anybody in your community knowing. You are wasting your time, wasting everyone else's time," she said.

While Mr Sowore did not align with all of Ms Agwuegbo's suggestions on how to bridge the political power gaps between the old and younger Nigerians, they both, however, agreed that the country's youth need to be angry and discontented with the alleged exclusion from governance before they can attain visible results.

The former presidential candidate said he never subscribed to the youth "begging" for the "Not Too Young To Rule" bill while the campaign was on.

"I was, for instance, perturbed with the decision of some young people to go and ask for a law that says 'Not Too Young To Rule." It was a joke as far as I'm concerned. I never participated in that debate because why would young people want to back some old people for power?" he said

"I think it is for us to judge, and introspectively look at why we rendered ourselves irrelevant to the point that anytime an old person is running for office or they want to do dirty jobs, they deploy us including, carrying out cancel culture against ourselves, even on the internet or social media these days. Because if you have a decent young person who's running for office, not me alone now, the first set of people who will tell you that you don't have experience are these young people.

"I will refer them back to history when young people practically battered the country called Nigeria by fighting the colonial masters. So our problem is that we haven't been able to confront our internal colonialists who were present in the 60s and some of them are still around today.

"Our problem is that we are waiting too much for the old to pass power to the young before taking over the mantle of leadership. We are not angry enough to change our political objective to demand political independence," he stated further.