Kenya: Ruto Can Only Scale Mt Kenya With My Blessings - Kenyatta

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta has labeled Deputy President William Ruto as unfit for office in the latest escalation of a fallout between the two former allies who successfully crafted a winning formula against ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2013 and 2017.

President Kenyatta who addressed Kikuyu delegates at the Sagana State Lodge on Wednesday in his native Kikuyu language said Ruto would have to "reform" for him to consider supporting his presidential ambition in future.

Kenyatta in efforts to curtail the influence of Ruto in the region in favor of Odinga painted the DP as a man who is "dishonest, greedy for power, impatient and unsuitable to lead."

"I want leaders who want to work in unity with others not to who poke on others. I have no issue with anyone, but we must speak the truth. Lies are for today and tomorrow they will die. I have no issue with anyone, lets join hands with that old man (Raila), we can support this my man (Ruto) once he toes the line," he said.

In the speech targeting Ruto, the Jubilee Party Leader categorically stated that Ruto's presidential ambition can only be considered in the future.

Kenyatta opined that his once political friend is "still a young boy" who needs a little refining before he is trusted by Mt. Kenya region when it comes to the top seat in government.

"I told them to stop politicking its time will come and they didn't hear. They are just moving in cars and dancing to tunes, you will never see them in office. I would rather work with a man seated on a stool than an uncircumcised boy on a tree. Let me stick to my old man (Raila)," he told delegates.

The President termed Ruto as a rogue man out to spoil his legacy by opposing the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), a constitutional review process invalidated by both the High Court and Court of Appeal.

Kenyatta stated that Ruto reeks of dishonesty having claimed that he was in the dark on his March 2018 truce with Odinga which came to be known as the handshake.

"I briefed him until the last minute when I was going to greet my friend," Kenyatta said at the Sagana III meeting.

"It was all about peace," Kenyatta told a cheering crowd.

"He was of course opposed to it (handshake) because he knows he has government security but what about the common man down there, that is the person I was mindful about because the country was literally stalled, we all wanted peace."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kenyatta raised a warning finger at the Church which he portrayed as having fallen from the path of truth accusing its leaders of being used by politicians to spread lies.

"You church people stop lying to our people. Tell people the truth, we all love our God and peace. We all contribute depending on ability but don't come here and tell us lies because you have been bribed by looted money. You will go to hell," he said as the crowd cheered on.

And even though he didn't mention Ruto in his speech, President Kenyatta claimed that a huge chunk of the money meant for the Arror and Kimwarer dam in Elgeyo Marakwet, a project his government suspended over graft allegations, was linked to the Deputy President.

"The money you are feasting on Sh3 billion was meant to build dam in Elgeyo Marakwet so that children of God get water to drink and farm their land. The money was pocketed and donated in churches. You better take clean money, my 100 bob than 1 million that has been stolen," Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta is facing an uphill to convince the Mt. Kenya who have shown allegiance to Ruto under the Hustler movement.

"Our young people I want to finish my job and tenure and leave it to men and women who have good interest for our people. Tell our young the people, why are you fearing them and running away from them. They should know about our past, present and future," he said.

"Why are you being lied too? why are you being lied? and you even accept lies. I will speak my truth as I know it because I want the good for our people in the future," he added.