Zimbabwe: Four Govt Aides Perish in Nyanga Road Accident

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda has announced the death of four staffers from the Office of the President and Cabinet after they were involved in a road accident along Nyanya Ruwangwe road Thursday morning.

The four, according to Sibanda were due to deliver goods that the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was set to handover to the less privileged in Ruwangwe community under her Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme.

"The office of the President and Cabinet regrets to announce the death of four of its Staff Members from a road accident which occured this morning at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road," said Sibanda.

"The four died on the accident scene, with another two officers who have since been evacuated to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital, sustaining serious injuries," added Sibanda.

The First Lady was due to handover goods to 20 households in Ruwangwe as part of her numerous philanthropic activities in support of the less privileged in society.