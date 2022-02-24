Zimbabwe: Four Govt Aides Perish in Nyanga Road Accident

Tony Webster/Wikimedia Commons
...
24 February 2022
263Chat (Harare)

Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Misheck Sibanda has announced the death of four staffers from the Office of the President and Cabinet after they were involved in a road accident along Nyanya Ruwangwe road Thursday morning.

The four, according to Sibanda were due to deliver goods that the First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa was set to handover to the less privileged in Ruwangwe community under her Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme.

"The office of the President and Cabinet regrets to announce the death of four of its Staff Members from a road accident which occured this morning at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road," said Sibanda.

"The four died on the accident scene, with another two officers who have since been evacuated to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital, sustaining serious injuries," added Sibanda.

The First Lady was due to handover goods to 20 households in Ruwangwe as part of her numerous philanthropic activities in support of the less privileged in society.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X