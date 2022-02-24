Zimbabwe: Four Die in Accident

24 February 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Four staff members from the Office of the President and Cabinet died in a road accident which occurred early this morning at a black spot near Regina Coeli Mission along the Nyanga-Ruwangwe Road.

The deceased were part of a team that was delivering goods for the less privileged in Ruwangwe Community under the First Lady's Community Assistance and Empowerment Programme when a State Residences truck overturned.

In a statement that was released this morning, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said that the four died on the accident scene, with another two officers who have since been evacuated to Regina Coeli Mission Hospital, sustaining serious injuries.

"The Office will, in due course, provide more details on this tragic accident which is already being investigated by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

The First Lady who was scheduled to interact with about 20 households in Ruwangwe today, was still in Nyanga Town at the time of the accident," said Dr Sibanda.

"The Office wishes to express its deepest, heartfelt condolences to families of the deceased who are being reached over the incident.

"In the same vein, the Office wishes the two injured Officers speedy recovery. Measures are underway to ensure the injured Officers secure best care," added Dr Sibanda.

