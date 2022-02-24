Zimbabwe: Trial Date for Biti's Clerk Set

HARARE Magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko has set March 14 as the trial date for a legal clerk at Biti law firm who is facing allegations of filing a false statement under oath at the High Court. Constantine Chaza is facing perjury charges.

The court heard that on February 22, 2019 Chaza made a statement under oath and filed it at the High Court under reference number HC1444\19.

In the affidavit, Chaza lied that the transfer of number 4 Rageway North to Tendai Mashamanda was as a result of a deed donation.

Chaza also lied that no capital gains tax was paid to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, and that lawyer Mr Puwayi Chiutsi, and not Ms Jaqueline Sande the conveyancer in the matter personally attended to the transfer of the property into Mashamhanda's name was done in a record.

The court heard that the transfer of the property into Mashamhanda's name started on January 25, 2019 and was complete on February 8, 2019.

A Capital Gains Clearance certificate was issued on February 7, 2019 and that Sande of Sande legal practice was the conveyancer.

Chaza this week appeared in court on fresh fraud charges.