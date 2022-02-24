Zimbabwe: Premier Netball League Pre-Season Tourney, AGM On This Weekend

The Premier Netball League are this weekend set to hold their pre-season tournament and annual meeting at Stodart Netball Complex in Mbare.

The one day-competition is scheduled for Saturday with more than 20 clubs expected to take part.

The tournament will run concurrently with the league's annual meeting, also set for Saturday at the same venue.

The tournament is an opportunity for the clubs to assess their preparations for the 2022 programme since most of them have already begun preparations for the upcoming season.

Platinum Queens won the tournament last year in Bulawayo. They went on to win the league title.

The teams will be divided into four groups with the top two from each group advancing to the quarter-finals.