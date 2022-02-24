South Africa: 'We Are Hungry. Our Pots Are Empty'

24 February 2022
GroundUp (Cape Town)
By Vincent Lali

Hundreds march in Cape Town demanding urgent solutions to unemployment

Hundreds of people marched through Cape Town's city centre under the banner of the Cry of the Xcluded movement on Wednesday. They are demanding Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana find urgent solutions to high unemployment.

Bridget Nkomana, who led the march, said: "We are hungry. Our pots are empty."

According to the movement's memorandum of demands, they want the government to introduce a basic income grant of R1,500 to assist vulnerable households and cushion the impact of high unemployment.

During his budget speech on Wednesday, Godongwana said 46% of people in the country receive social grants.

He announced a cash injection of R58.6-billion in the medium term to "provide for inflationary increases" to permanent social grants. He also confirmed that the R350 Covid Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant will be extended for another 12 months, at a cost of R44-billion.

Meanwhile outside Parliament, protesters called for the government to have proper and meaningful consultations with communities.

"We need a unified health system so that all South Africans can have access to quality healthcare without discrimination based on gender, age, race, HIV status, or income," the movement's memo stated. They also called for more progressive land reform and for a wealth tax on the country's richest 1%.

A senior official from Treasury came out to accept their memorandum.

The group also marched to the Civic Centre with members of the South African Municipal Workers Union (SAMWU), among other groups. They want the City of Cape Town to fill "10,000 lower-level job vacancies".

Union members also called for the dispute over firefighters' working hours and "advancement of workers through natural progression" to be resolved.

Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) activists also joined the march. "Our clinics are in shambles. We need more clinics and more funding to hire healthcare workers," said Makhosazana Mkhatshwa, a TAC research officer.

According to TAC's memorandum, the City has been closing clinics without consulting residents.

The City's Justice Nedzamba accepted the memos and promised to give them to the mayor for consideration.

Fikile Mbalula is going after us for R2 million. We must be doing something right. Support news that matters. Please donate to GroundUp.

Donate using SnapScan.

Read the original article on GroundUp.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 GroundUp. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X