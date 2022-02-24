Morocco: 12th Khouribga International Documentary Film Festival Cancelled

24 February 2022
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Khouribga — The 12th edition of the Khouribga International Documentary Film Festival (FIFDOK), scheduled from February 24 to 27, has been cancelled, announced the festival's management in a statement.

Convinced that a film festival is an opportunity for interaction, sharing and exchange of experiences and expertise between the public and the various participants, the management of FIFDOK decided to cancel this edition which was to be organized in restricted face-to-face and remote mode due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The management of FIFDOK recalled having previously postponed this edition, initially scheduled from 22 to 25 December 2021, because of the government's decision to ban all cultural and artistic events following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19. The management of FIFDOK had decided to dedicate this 12th edition to the memory of Noureddine Saïl, in recognition of his exceptional career and his remarkable contribution to the national film scene.

