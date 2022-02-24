Mozambique: Covid-19 - 116 Recoveries and 46 New Cases

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Wednesday reported a further 116 full recoveries from the Covid-19 respiratory disease - 48 in Tete, 30 in Nampula, 25 in Maputo province and 13 in Maputo city.

This brings the total number if recoveries to 219,279, which is 97.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

According to a Wednesday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,262,889 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,445 of them in the previous 24 hours.

1,399 of these tests yielded negative results, while 46 people rested positive for the virus, bringing the total number of known positive cases to 224.983. Of the cases identified on Wednesday, 28 were men and 18 were women.

The western province of Tete reported the largest number of positive cases (15 - 32.6 per cent), followed by Maputo city with ten cases and Zambezia with nine. Six cases were reported from Cabo Delgado, five from Maputo province, and one from Manica. No positive cases were reported from the other five provinces.

The positivity rate (the percentage of people tested found to be infected with the virus)rose from 1.13 per cent on Tuesday to 3.18 per cent on Wednesday. But in Tete the rate was an alarming 18.99 per cent.

Over the same 24 hour period, two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, both in Maputo, and three new cases were admitted (two in Maputo and one in Niassa). The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wards remained 13, the same as on the previous three days.

Eight of these patients (61.5 per cent) were in Maputo, where two of them were receiving supplementary oxygen. Three patients were in Gaza and two in Niassa. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other eight provinces.

The Ministry reported one death from Covid-19, a 19 year old man who died in Maputo. This brings the total Covid-19 death toll in Mozambique to 2,191.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 3,580 on Tuesday, to 3,509 on Wednesday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 3,244 (92.4 per cent of the total); Cabo Delgado, 71; Maputo province, 47; Gaza, 34; Zambezia, 29; Manica, 26; Tete, 24; Sofala, 15; Nampula, 12; Niassa, five; and Inhambane, two.

The Ministry release also announced that, over the previous 24 hours, 58,532 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19. The number of people fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 10,666,170. This is 70.1 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.

12,313,347 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 131,440 have received booster doses.