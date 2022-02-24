Morocco: Return of Public to Sports Stadiums Is 'Fake News' (Ministry)

Rabat — The Ministry of National Education denied, Wednesday, the allegations peddled by a false press release announcing an alleged return of fans to sports stadiums.

In a denial published on its official Facebook page, the Ministry reported "a false press release, posted on social networks and attributed to the +Ministry of Youth and Sports+, a denomination that does not exist in the current governmental structure, concerning an alleged return of fans to sports stadiums, in light of prevention measures and health protection".

The same source added that the Ministry, while denying the veracity and authenticity of this false release, recalled that the official statements issued by its services are published on its official website and its official pages on social networks.