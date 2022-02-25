Southern Africa: Terror Threat Morphs in Mozambique

The insurgency in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province is surging and spreading to neighboring regions, according to a new study. This comes despite the intervention of SADC and Rwandan troops.

Mozambique's al-Shabab militia, whose name comes from the Arabic for youth and which has no relation to Somalia's al-Shabab terrorist group, has been carrying out brutal attacks in the nation's most northern province of Cabo Delgado since 2017.

The Islamic militants have now taken control of entire areas of Cabo Delgado and have expanded their operations inside and outside of Mozambique, according to a new joint study by the Geneva-based Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime and the Hanns Seidel Foundation in Germany.

This comes despite the deployment of troops from Rwanda and the Southern African regional bloc, SADC, to help Mozambique's military fight the armed uprising, said Julian Rademeyer, one of the study's lead authors.

The study, entitled "Insurgency, illicit markets and corruption - the Cabo Delgado conflict and its regional implications" was launched on February 24, 2022.

Surge in attacks

In the past week alone, extremists have attacked at least eight villages in Cabo Delgado, completely burning down five of them on the border to Tanzania, the Catholic Denis Hurley Peace Institute told the Catholic news agency, KNA.

According to Rademeyer, the study's authors are "already seeing some of the elements of al-Shabab scattering to other provinces and renewing attacks and violence."

The group is said to be responsible for recent attacks in Niassa province, which borders Cabo Delgado to the west, as well as in Nampula province to the south.

In addition, al-Shabab has strengthened its networks outside of Mozambique, Rademeyer told DW, stressing that this could have long-term consequences for other countries in southern African region.

The group has links to forces allied to so-called Islamic State in the Democratic Republic of Congo and has also recruited fighters from neighbor's Tanzania and South Africa, he said.

Allowing criminal groups flourish

By increasing the general lawlessness of Cabo Delgado, al-Shabab's gains in the province have spurred the growth of illicit trafficking through northern Mozamique.

"Cabo Delgado province serves as a key economic corridor and has historically for hundreds of years," said Rademeyer, a organized crime expert at the Global Initiative Against Transnational Crime.

"But it also serves as a key corridor for illicit trafficking flows," he said, especially for the smuggling of heroin and amphetamines.

Heroin comes from Afghanistan through Iran to northern Mozambique and onward to neighboring South Africa, the largest consumer market for heroin in the southern African region and a major transit point for trafficking to Europe and the United States.

Cocaine, primarily originating Brazil, also passes through northern Mozambique to Australia.

On top of this, people, illegally logged timber, wildlife products, precious stones and gold move through Cabo Delgado.

Robbery and extortion

According to study, however, al-Shabab itself only participates directly in a small way in the illegal trafficking.

Rather, the group finances itself by demanding protection money from local businesses and looting cash, weapons and goods during attacks. The terrorist group also raise funds through kidnapping and demanding ransoms for people's release.

Rumors abound that al-Shabab harvests organs from people it captures in attacks, and then trades these on the international market.

The study found absolutely no evidence of this, Rademeyer told DW. Rather, he said, the rumors are probably an example of how disinformation spreads within the conflict zone and how this disinformation can be used as a propaganda tool by Mozambique's government.

Empowering the forgotten population

To create lasting peace, the government needs to invest in local development and strengthen the forgotten civilian population, the study recommends.

Martin Abang Ewi from South Africa's Institute for Security Studies in South Africa, agrees with the findings.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Southern Africa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The security situation in Cabo Delgado remains very fragile and dire," Ewi told DW.

Some 734,000 people were internally displaced in Cabo Delgabo, Niassa and Nampula provinces as of December 2020, according to the United Nation's humanitarian affairs coordination agency, OCHA, while 1.1 million are severely food insecure.

"The humanitarian situation is ... getting worse [and] the government is not capable of meeting the needs of people on the ground," Ewi told DW in an interview.

The World Food Program, which is the only agency providing food to those internally displaced in Cabo Delgado, is "overwhelmed", he said.

Another approach to solving the conflict is for the international community to make a greater contribution, particularly in the fight against terror, Ewi said.

Mozambique's government has too little capacity to do this on its own, he said.

This article was translated from German.