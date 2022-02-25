South Africa: The Children of Ukraine Are Our Children

analysis

As a global children's palliative care movement, we are determined to stand alongside our Ukrainian friends to support the present programmes and to be there in the future to help them rebuild.

Yesterday I cried to see my friends and colleagues who provide outstanding, compassionate children's palliative care in Kharkiv, Ukraine, preparing for war.

Acknowledging the reality of invasion, they calmly planned for the unexpected, set up a bomb shelter in the basement of their beautiful centre and ensured all the staff received training in dealing with the impact of conflict and were prepared to do what they had to, to keep the children alive and safe.

Today the world awoke to the reality of a Russian invasion, multiple attacks and loss of life. Sadly, my friends' and colleagues' preparation was timely.

We all know this war was unprovoked and illegal; and that those most vulnerable suffer the most in times of conflict. But a war that deliberately ignores the rights of children, especially those with serious illnesses and disabilities, must receive our strong response.

Since 2014 the centre has been receiving and caring for children from the war zone and fought for many years for legal recognition of this...