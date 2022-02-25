South Africa: Pretoria Calls On Russia to Withdraw From Ukraine

analysis

After initially calling on both sides to exercise restraint, South Africa has taken a strong stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine, urging it to withdraw its forces.

The South African government has surprised the international community by calling on Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine. Before that, Pretoria had remained silent on the crisis in Ukraine or had adopted an even-handed approach, calling on both sides to seek a peaceful, diplomatic solution to their dispute -- as though Russia and Ukraine were equal culprits in the conflict.

But on Thursday, after Russian troops rolled across the Ukrainian border, Pretoria issued a statement much closer to what many had demanded.

"South Africa calls on Russia to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine in line with the United Nations Charter, which enjoins all member states to settle their international disputes by peaceful means in such a manner that international peace and security and justice are not endangered," the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said.

Pretoria said Russia should withdraw from Ukraine out of "respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states".

Ukraine's ambassador to South Africa, Liubov Abravitova, welcomed this Dirco statement as a "strong message to Russia"....