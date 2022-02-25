South Africa: SA Speaks On Developments At Russia, Ukraine Border

24 February 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The South African government has expressed concern about the ongoing tensions at the Ukraine and Russia border, as the situation - if allowed to further deteriorate - could have regional and global ramifications.

"All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict," the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said on Wednesday.

South Africa has urged all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help de-escalate tensions and avert armed conflict.

South Africa further called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play a central role in the search for peace.

"The UNSC is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security, and it must exercise its role fully.

"As South Africa, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Security Council," Pandor said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said the world does not need another war, as "that will result in death and destruction," hence the call for enhanced diplomacy.

Meanwhile, news reports are that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in the Ukraine in a televised statement on Thursday.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X