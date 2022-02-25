Malawi: Former Principal Secretary Gets K18 Million From Industrial Relations Court

The Industrial Relations courts has awarded a former principal secretary K18 Million out of K923 Million he was demanding from government

The Court has awarded Christopher Makileni, former Principal Secretary for the Local Government K18 Million from the initial K923 Million he was demanding for unfair labour practices.

The development comes after Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda challenged an earlier consent order that authorized Makileni's claim of K754 Million.

Makileni dragged the Attorney General and Office of the President to court after being dissatisfied with the way he was being treated when he was transferred to the OPC from the Ministry of Local Government.

He claimed that he was not given an official vehicle and an office from 2014 to 2020 .

In his ruling , Chairperson of the Court , Howard Pemba, has found that the only loss that Makileni suffered is the use of a private motor vehicle since he is still an employee of government.

He also observed that the use of the private vehicle by Makileni was not from 2014 to 2020 because there is a time he took a vehicle from Local Government which he was using.

"In the view of all these , the court believes that an award of K18, 097,916,70 which represents his loss for one year will be fair and equitable for unfair labour practice"

Meanwhile Chakaka Nyirenda has welcomed the ruling.

"It's a huge relief to tax payers because will not pay that money". Chakaka said