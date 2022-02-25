Nigeria: Amnesty International Reacts As Police Arrest Activist Sowore

Amnesty International (AI) has expressed concern over the arrest of Nigerian activist and publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, on Thursday.

While condemning the arrest of Sowore, Amnesty International in a post on its verified social media handles also frowned at the attack on the activist by suspected sponsored thugs.

According to the human rights organisation, the federal government of Nigeria must ensure his immediate release, adding that Nigerians have the right to express themselves peacefully.

"Amnesty International is deeply concerned over today's violent attack by thugs, on Omoyele Sowore.

AI wrote: "We also condemn his subsequent arrest by the Nigeria Police. This is not the first time Sowore's life is threatened for simply standing up for freedom and justice.

"Nigerian authorities must immediately release him. Those who attack him -- today and in the past -- must be brought to justice.

"Sowore and all Nigerians have the right to express themselves peacefully."