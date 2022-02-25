Tanzania: Boards of Trustees Registration Now Goes Digital

THE Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) has designed a system that enables registration of boards of trustees to be done electronically.

The move will ease registration of the boards of trustees, whereby they can now register with RITA from any part of the country without necessarily visiting the agency's offices.

Designing of the electronic system is part of huge improvements aimed at increasing efficiency in provision of services to citizens, especially bringing services closer to those living in rural areas.

According to a statement undersigned by RITA's Marketing and Communications Manager, Josephat Kimaro, the system has been connected to E-huduma system which is available on the agency's website.

One of the benefits is that it makes the agency get real-time information of all institutions it has registered, since the trustees will be able to lodge their information all the time at their workplaces.

"Before electronic system, all institutions were supposed to go to the agency's headquarters in Dar es Salaam for registration and get other services-a situation which caused inconveniences and in turn increased costs of running them, read the statement.

It further noted that the use of the new system will enable RITA to get right information of all its institutions, and thus making the government to have high control and ensuring that they implement their duties as per objectives.