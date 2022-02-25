Tanzania: World Remembers Prof Ndulu Economic, Banking Vision

The world has paid tribute to the country's distinguished economist and former Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Governor, Prof Benno Ndulu, a year after his suddenly death.

The occasion was held from Dar es Salaam through a virtual conference organised by FINSYS, a specialist financial sector development consultancy firm. Prof Ndulu died February 22 last year, aged 71.

During the tribute, the senior financial regulators and banking experts from Africa and around the world vowed to carry on his economic vision forward for bringing economic development to Tanzania and Africa at large.

The virtual conference explored how to realise Prof Ndulu's vision, including the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), and within it the development of low cost, fast and inclusive regional payments infrastructure.

"Today (Feb 22) marks a year since we lost our hero, a distinguished scholar, an accomplished development economist, a visionary banker, a financial analyst, a great man, and a man of positive deeds. This is Professor Benno Joseph Ndulu," Prof Florens Luoga, BoT's Governor said.

Dr Louis Kasekende Executive Director, Macroeconomic and Financial Management, Institute of Eastern and Southern Africa FINSYS Advisory Member explained that Prof Ndulu had a unique contribution in catalysing Tanzania and the entire African continent's economic growth.

One of Prof Ndulu's unique contributions was his recognition of the importance of catalysing economic advancement through promoting inter-regional and intra-continental trade which would bring about development to Africans.

"Currently Intra-African trade represents only 16.6 per cent of all African cross-border trade; increasing this would have large economic payoffs for Africa. Prof Ndulu saw the development of cross-border payments as one critical factor in support of this vision, and embarked on long term development of Tanzanian and regional payments infrastructure," Dr Kasekende, an Ugandan economist, said.

Gerard Hartsink, former Chair of the European Payments Council, shared the European experience of the creation of the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) advocating strong central bank leadership and wide private sector engagement.

"He emphasised on the alignment of global developments with Prof Ndulu's Tanzania and African perspective," Mr Hartsink said.

The event demonstrated that with the right collaboration, economic empowerment is possible right across Africa.

He is remembered to have been one of the founders of the African research economic consortium. The consortium was established to carry out applied economic research to inform economic policies.

Prof Ndulu also became an economic advisor to South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa.