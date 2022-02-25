Egypt: Sisi Directs to Enhance Cooperation With Private Sector to Strengthen E-Vehicles Industry

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued directives on enhancing cooperation with the private sector to strengthen the e-vehicles industry in Egypt starting from the assembly phases till the complete manufacturing ones as part of the state's national strategy for green transformation.

This came during the president's meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir, Board Chairman of Mansour Chevrolet Mohamed Mansour, Board Chairman of General Motors Tarek Atta and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Company in the Middle East and Africa Loai Ashraf.

The president underlined the importance that the national strategy to turn to the green industry of EVs takes into consideration the positive impact on the state and citizens from the economic, environmental and health dimensions along with maintaining affordable prices for the vehicles, encouraging the state's partnership with the private sector along with establishing the necessary infrastructure needed to provide fast charge electric stations nationwide.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said the meeting witnessed a follow-up of the executive steps for the state's strategy to support the e-vehicles industry in Egypt.