Egypt: Sisi Directs to Enhance Cooperation With Private Sector to Strengthen E-Vehicles Industry

24 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued directives on enhancing cooperation with the private sector to strengthen the e-vehicles industry in Egypt starting from the assembly phases till the complete manufacturing ones as part of the state's national strategy for green transformation.

This came during the president's meeting with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli, Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir, Board Chairman of Mansour Chevrolet Mohamed Mansour, Board Chairman of General Motors Tarek Atta and Chief Executive Officer of General Motors Company in the Middle East and Africa Loai Ashraf.

The president underlined the importance that the national strategy to turn to the green industry of EVs takes into consideration the positive impact on the state and citizens from the economic, environmental and health dimensions along with maintaining affordable prices for the vehicles, encouraging the state's partnership with the private sector along with establishing the necessary infrastructure needed to provide fast charge electric stations nationwide.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said the meeting witnessed a follow-up of the executive steps for the state's strategy to support the e-vehicles industry in Egypt.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X