Egypt: The Red Sea Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference (Rsmtl)

Under the auspices of Lieutenant-General Engineer Kamel Al-Wazir, Minister of Transport and Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, the activities of the Red Sea Maritime Transport and Logistics Conference (RSMTL) will be launched on 20-21 February, 2022, organized by Galala University with the participation of a number of transport ministers and trade representatives of countries

Conference Agenda

On the first day, the conference activities will address many important topics, including: the development of the maritime transport industry in the Red Sea, the strategy for developing Egyptian maritime transport to maximize the volume of seaborne trade exchange, the role of the Suez Canal in supporting the flow of ships at the regional and international levels, as well as the role of the Suez Canal in supporting the flow of ships at the regional and international levels, in addition to the role of the economic zone in supporting the competitive advantage of seaports in the Red Sea, logistical activities, and stabilizing trade exchange in the Red Sea.

It will also review the development of infrastructure and logistics and the vision of ports to enhance trade exchange, investment opportunities, financing mechanisms and marine insurance in the Red Sea, as well as mechanisms for attracting investment in economic zones, developing maritime transport and marine insurance, and reinsurance in support of maritime transport development and export financing support.

Furthermore, the conference will review the current aspects and future vision of maritime transport in the countries bordering the Red Sea.

On the second day, the conference will discuss many important issues, which include information technology in maritime transport and digital transformation, mechanisms for joint cooperation to develop maritime trade in the Red Sea, and investment opportunities using information technology in the sectors of maritime transport, marine cables, and marine transport insurance, as well as maximizing yacht tourism in the Red Sea region, a strategy to increase exports, opportunities to launch towards industrialization in the Red Sea, and innovative marketing proposals for the development of maritime transport, as well as the future of energy and maritime transport at sea the Red.