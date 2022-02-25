Egypt: Sisi Directs to Enhance Development Works At All Roads, Axes in Greater Cairo

24 February 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed to enhancing efforts of upgrading all roads and axes in the various areas in Greater Cairo to ease the traffic movement and end jams as part of the state's plan to upgrade the eastern and western areas of the capital and link them up.

This came during Sisi's meeting with Presidential Adviser for Urban Planning Lt. General Amir Sayyed Ahmed, Chairman of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority Lt. General Ehab El Far, as well as members of the consultative office of the Armed Forces Engineering Authority.

Presidential Spokesman Bassam Radi said the meeting comes as part of a follow-up to the executive status of a number of projects carried out by the Armed Forces Engineering Authority nationwide.

During the meeting, the president reviewed efforts exerted to develop roads and axes of western Cairo including the establishment of a 12-km axis parallel to the July 26 Axis to link the western areas with East Cairo with the objective of easing traffic jams in Greater Cairo.

They also reviewed the implementation plan of a number of facilities in the new Administrative Capital especially the Egypt Mosque along with the people's Square and the strategic leadership premises.

The meeting also covered preparations for developing the infrastructure of Sharm El Sheikh City to host the COP27 summit in November along with the construction works in Ruwaisat area in Sharm and the upgrade of the Bedouin and residential areas in the Red Sea resort city.

